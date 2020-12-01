https://www.dailywire.com/news/doj-investigating-alleged-attempt-to-bribe-white-house-for-presidential-pardon-50-devices-seized

The Department of Justice is investigating a potential bribery scheme that allegedly sought to funnel money in the form of a “political contribution” in exchange for a “presidential pardon or reprieve of sentence.”

The revelation, which was made in court documents that were unsealed on Tuesday in federal court, does not disclose “a timeline of the alleged scheme, or any names of people potentially involved, except that communications between people including at least one lawyer were seized from an office that was raided sometime before the end of this summer,” CNN reported. “No one appears to have been publicly charged with a related crime to date.”

The court documents state that “over fifty digital media devices, including iPhones, iPads, laptops, thumb drives, and computer and external hard drives” were seized that allegedly contained evidence of “criminal activity,” specifically a “secret lobbying scheme” in which unnamed individuals acted as lobbyists to senior White House officials without registering as lobbyists, in accordance with U.S. law, to secure “a pardon or reprieve of sentence.”

“The heavily redacted documents revealed Tuesday do not name the individuals involved or President Donald Trump,” NBC News reported. “They also do not indicate if any White House officials had knowledge of the scheme.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.