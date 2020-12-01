https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/dominion-employees-allegedly-caught-video-downloading-data-usb-plug-laptop-manipulate-data-palm-usb/

Twitter user Code MonkeyZ posted video last night on Twitter and YouTube what is alleged to be Dominion workers using the internet and USBs to pass information between workers in Gwinnett County.

Via Ron – CodeMonkeyZ:

A Dominion representative at Gwinnett County Election Central, responsible for tabulating ballots and certifying results, download data to a USB from the Election Management Server, plug it into a laptop, manipulate the data, then palm the USB. He downloads data from the Election Management Server onto a USB, inserts it into the external laptop, manipulates ballot scans in the file explorer, ejects the usb, palms it, distracts the people nearby, then suspiciously walks out of the room.

He downloads data from the Election Management Server onto a USB, inserts it into the external laptop, manipulates ballot scans in the file explorer, ejects the usb, palms it, distracts the people nearby, then suspiciously walks out of the room. — Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) December 1, 2020

Heres a closeup of the Dominion Rep’s badge with the Dominion logo on the bottom right, and his official title of “County Technician”. pic.twitter.com/ujJqMyphks — Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) December 1, 2020

Grab these videos ASAP and backup locally! They are high-risk for deletion.

Thanks @launa_usa for closely watching this Dominion Representative all night and filming him.

Thanks Neonrevolt over at Gab for helping with the vid upload. — Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) December 1, 2020

Considering the amount of fraud, the continued lies and the number of ways we witnessed cheating in this year’s election does anyone really doubt what they witnessed here?

This raises serious questions.

Now that we know Dominion staff are manipulating the vote tabulation with an insecure USB chain of command, maybe we should look closely at the staff in all Dominion central counting centers including Maricopa county. https://t.co/YL421WEWYa — Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) December 1, 2020

