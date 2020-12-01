https://thepostmillennial.com/dominion-contractor-drops-bombshell-that-michigan-votes-were-counted-multiple-times

As the big tech tyrants tighten their grip, join us for more free speech at Parler—the anti-censorship social media platform.

At the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee hearing on Tuesday, a woman who worked as a contractor for Dominion Voting Systems came forward to testify. She said that what she witnessed was “complete fraud.”

Speaking at the Binsfield Office Building in Lansing, Melissa Corrone was welcomed by state senator Ed Bloom. A resident of Wayne County, Mich., she has a background in IT and cyber security.

Corrone said that she was contracted by a temp staffing service to work with Dominion Voting Systems and worked from Nov. 3 through the next day. She said that she was “initially supposed to be working at the Department of Elections, that was an order from Dominion Voting Systems.”

“What I witnessed at the TDS Center was complete fraud,” Corrone said. “The whole 27 hours I was there. There were batches of ballots being ran through the tabulating machines numerous times, being counted eight to ten times, I watched this with my own eyes. I was there to assist with IT. These people on night shift, there were four people on night shift, one of whom I’ve known for over 20 years. He approached me and said he has absolutely zero training whatsoever.”

She said this was a “contradiction” of what others had claimed, who had said that they had “so much training.” Corrone said that “These people had no idea what they were doing.”

As regards the adjudication process, Corrone said that she was “under the impression 100 percent that all of these workers were in on this. There was not a single ballot that the whole night, the whole 27 hours that I was there, that was for Donald Trump, not one, that is scary, there is no reason for that.”

“There was something going on at that Department of Elections,” she said, “and it’s clearly something that is very illegal, and I am grateful to God that I didn’t go there.”

Upon questioning, she clarified that her position was to be a temporary worker for Dominion. She said that there was a “big data loss,” as well, on Nov. 3.

She was asked as to the basis for her allegation that ballots were counted multiple times, and she said: “So the tabulating machines, when a ballot jams, it puts up an error, it will say discard or recount, so when it puts up that error, when a jam occurs, the correct way to go about it is to discard the whole batch, to take the ones that have already been tabulated, put them back into a pile, put the one that jammed on top, discard, discard the whole thing, then rescan them. They were not discarding, so they were just rescanning, rescanning, rescanning, counting ballots eight to ten ballots, just recounting them. They had absolutely no idea what they were doing.”

To clarify, she said “If you do not discard it, it is recounting it… Say ballot 25 had an issue, you had already went through 24 ballots, so you’re gonna put them back all in a pile and you’re just going to rescan it, so you’re counting that 24 again.”

McBroom looked for clarity as to what happened to the ballots, saying that after ballots were counted they were meant to be put into locked boxes. Corrone said that this was not happening, and that instead those steel boxes were being used “for barriers for the poll watchers so they couldn’t get close.”

“They were allowed to do whatever they wanted to do, Nick and Samuel, that worked for Dominion, they were on the stage, they had a contract employee, me, and another one, who was from Texas,” she said.

Corrone was trained by Dominion to work on the tabulating machines and as part of the adjudication process. That training was for one hour on Nov. 2 at a hotel, and was done with a tabulating machine and an adjudication machine. She was given a binder as to how everything worked. She worked with two contract employees and three Dominion employees.

“I saw the van come in at 4:30 [am] full of ballots,” she said.

She was asked about the multiple counting of the ballots, if vote totals reflected the multiple counting of votes. Corrone said “why do you think the poll books were so off.”

Sen. Jeff Irwin (D-18th District), asked Corrone “if someone were to go and run the same ballot over and over and over again, that would end up showing up as a massive discrepancy—”

Corrone interrupted and asked “did I say someone took a ballot and ran it over and over and over again? Just one ballot? Or a batch of fifty?”

“Either way,” Irwin said. He said “I’m just wondering why the numbers at the end of the day aren’t matching up with the stories that we’re hearing, I’m trying to square that circle.”

“Everything that happened at that TDS Center was fraud, every single thing,” Corrone said. She said she didn’t know where the 4:30 am ballots came from.

Corrone said that she called the FBI on Nov. 5 and that the phone call disconnected after they collected her information and they didn’t reach back out to her.