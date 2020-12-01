https://noqreport.com/2020/12/01/dr-christiane-northrup-explains-the-science-and-politics-behind-covid-19-and-the-coming-vaccines/

Today, the Two Mikes were fortunate to have the well-known and very remarkable Christiane Northrup, M.D., as our guest. We discussed the vaccines that are being readied to use against the Chinese Virus, the growing likelihood of a U.S. government move—if the coup against Trump succeeds—to force all Americans to be vaccinated, and the likelihood that a kind of “health passport’” will be issued for travel and other activities, but only to those who have been vaccinated.

Dr. Northrup discussed the questionable composition of the vaccines being readied, and noted that they likely include fetal materials coming from babies aborted in China, as well as other materials that allow the tracking of individuals and their movements. Oddly, it seems that China sent the disease to the United States, and now it is making a profit from supplying materials from aborted babies for the coming vaccines.

Finally, we had a vigorous discussion focused on the failure of the medical community to speak out about the uselessness of masks, the dangers of forced-isolation and media fear-mongering to the human psyche, and the over unconstitutionality of many of the measures forced on Americans by the national and state governments.

Dr. Northrup is a board-certified OB/GYN physician. She graduated from Dartmouth Medical School and completed her residency at Tufts New England Medical Center in Boston. She was also an assistant clinical professor of OB/GYN at Maine Medical Center for 20 years.

