While the broadcast networks spent Monday evening echoing Dr. Anthony Fauci’s complaints against fed up Americans spending Thanksgiving with their families, and CBS blasted Florida for keeping schools open, none of them shared his Sunday comments arguing that kids should remain in school and his admission that kids don’t spread the virus as much as they feared.

It was a revelation considering the fact that Fauci and other so-called experts pushed a policy that had harmed millions of American children for years to come. And the liberal media didn’t care.

Luckily, Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson was willing to speak truth to the insanity by calling out Fauci and the liberal media with the facts.

After chiding the media for fawning over President-Elect Biden’s cabinet picks like the groupies they were, Carlson drew attention to what they wanted covered up. “Oh, one other thing, the country’s public health establishment has tortured your children for eight months for no apparent reason. That happened. That story has not received a lot of coverage but it’s been confirmed tonight,” he said. “The authorities have admitted it.”

Adding: “But the most amazing part — and this really is the headline of the story — is that they knew they were wrong when they did it. But they kept lying about it even as American children began to kill themselves.”

With the Monday evening newscasts only quoting Fauci as saying the country was facing “a surge on top of a surge” because of people traveling for Thanksgiving, none of the broadcast networks shared this soundbite:

Close the bars and keep the schools open is what we really say. Obviously, you don’t have one size fits all. But as I said in the past, and as you accurately quoted me, the default position should be to try as best as possible, within reason, to keep the children in school or to get them back to school. [Transition] If you look at the data, the spread among children and from children is not really very big at all, not like one would have suspected.

Fauci said this to ABC’s Martha Raddatz, who was filling in as host of This Week on Sunday. Not even ABC’s World News Tonight shared the soundbite.

“But wait a second, why is this just now occurring to Tony Fauci? Isn’t this Fauci’s entire job to, quote, ‘look at the data?’ Yes, it is. And, yet, somehow he never thought to do that,” Carlson declared. From there, he cited studies from the Journal of the American Medical Association and Lancet published in April and June (respectively) that found children were not in serious danger from the virus.

Carlson even reviewed the death rate among school-aged kids and discovered no real threat to them there either (click “expand”):

Consider the state of New Jersey. That’s one of the states hit hardest by the coronavirus. So far, in New Jersey not a single school-aged child has died from the coronavirus. Not one. Many children have died from car accidents and fires and drug ODs and suicides. None have died from COVID-19. In California, the biggest state in the United States, 40 million people live there, a total of two people under the age of 18 have died from the coronavirus. Two. The numbers nationwide according to the latest CDC numbers, 123 Americans under the age of 18 have died from the coronavirus. 123 out of 350 million. We shut the schools anyway. Crushing millions of kids, affecting their futures in ways we can’t even understand at this point but it’s clear it’s bad. Really bad in some cases.

Noting that some would argue that closing schools was about protecting teachers and staff, he then pointed out that, depending on age, teachers had a 99.5 to 99.98 percent chance of survival. That’s not to mention Fauci admitting kids don’t spread the virus.

Carlson also reviewed how remote learning systems were failing to adequately serve many students (click “expand”):

But for right now, with incomplete data, here’s what we know. In Saint Paul, Minnesota, for example, 40 percent of all grades given this year have been F’s. And you can be certain they are grading lightly. But it’s still double the normal amount of failures. In Fairfax County Virginia, the number of middle and high school students with failing grades in two or more classes has increased by 83 percent. The number of students with disabilities who are failing two or more classes has increased by more than 100 percent. In a lot of school districts, huge numbers of kids never even registered for online classes.

And as CBS’s double standard in outrage at school shutdowns proved, the liberal media only cared about giving their kids a good education.

The network cover-up of Dr. Anthony Fauci saying kids should be in school was made possible because of lucrative sponsorships from Norton Antivirus on ABC, Gillette on CBS, and Consumer Cellular on NBC. Their contact information is linked so you can tell them about the biased news they fund.

The transcript is below, click “expand” to read:

Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson Tonight

November 30, 2020

8:01:35 p.m. Eastern (…) TUCKER CARLSON: Oh, one other thing, the country’s public health establishment has tortured your children for eight months for no apparent reason. That happened. That story has not received a lot of coverage but it’s been confirmed tonight. The authorities have admitted it. 60 million American children languishing in their rooms since spring, sitting in front of screens learning nothing, isolated from human contact, in many cases driven to mental illness. We can now report there was no reason for any of that the experts were wrong. They had no idea what they were doing. But the most amazing part — and this really is the headline of the story — is that they knew they were wrong when they did it. But they kept lying about it even as American children began to kill themselves. (…) 8:03:15 p.m. Eastern Here’s Anthony Fauci on Sunday. And as you watch this, keep in mind that this man on the screen is leading our response, America’s response to the coronavirus. DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: Close the bars and keep the schools open is what we really say. Obviously, you don’t have one size fits all. But as I said in the past, and as you accurately quoted me, the default position should be to try as best as possible, within reason, to keep the children in school or to get them back to school. [Transition] If you look at the data, the spread among children and from children is not really very big at all, not like one would have suspected. CARLSON: “Oh, I have always said you should keep the schools open,” says the man in charge of America’s coronavirus response to a nation whose schools have been closed for months. “Right, I always said that. Check the tape,” because, quote, “If you look at the data,” says Anthony Fauci. But wait a second, why is this just now occurring to Tony Fauci? Isn’t this Fauci’s entire job to, quote, “look at the data?” Yes, it is. And, yet, somehow he never thought to do that. That’s our corona czar. Over the summer when the data looked the same as they do tonight, Fauci explained that he couldn’t really say if kids should be allowed to go to school. It was, quote, “Complicated.” Except it wasn’t complicated. It wasn’t complicated then. It’s not complicated now. In April, many months ago, a study by the Journal of the American Medical Association found that school-aged children who get the coronavirus. quote, “develop only mild symptoms and typically recover within two weeks.” Months later, same story. In June, a study in the Lancet affirmed this. Quote, “COVID-19 is generally a mild disease in children including in infants.” Other studies found the exact same thing. No study has found anything but that. There was never much question about it. But if you are looking for more evidence, check the death rate. Those are publicly available. Deaths are not hard to track. Consider the state of New Jersey. That’s one of the states hit hardest by the coronavirus. So far, in New Jersey not a single school-aged child has died from the coronavirus. Not one. Many children have died from car accidents and fires and drug ODs and suicides. None have died from COVID-19. In California, the biggest state in the United States, 40 million people live there, a total of two people under the age of 18 have died from the coronavirus. Two. The numbers nationwide according to the latest CDC numbers, 123 Americans under the age of 18 have died from the coronavirus. 123 out of 350 million. We shut the schools anyway. Crushing millions of kids, affecting their futures in ways we can’t even understand at this point but it’s clear it’s bad. Really bad in some cases. (…) CARLSON: According to the Center for Disease Control, a total of 522 children between the ages of five and 14 died of suicide in 2017. in that same age group, only 42 children have died from the coronavirus so far this year. What are those suicide numbers going to look like if we continue to take Nancy Pelosi’s advice about the health of our children? We already have some indications of that. Future years will reveal the whole picture. And you can be certain it will be horrifying. But for right now, with incomplete data, here’s what we know. In Saint Paul, Minnesota, for example, 40 percent of all grades given this year have been F’s. And you can be certain they are grading lightly. But it’s still double the normal amount of failures. In Fairfax County Virginia, the number of middle and high school students with failing grades in two or more classes has increased by 83 percent. The number of students with disabilities who are failing two or more classes has increased by more than 100 percent. In a lot of school districts, huge numbers of kids never even registered for online classes. Do you have kids? Do you know anyone who does? They are learning nothing. Those are real consequences. (…)

