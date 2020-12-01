https://www.theepochtimes.com/fbi-requests-election-fraud-evidence_3600185.html

The data analyst and election integrity researcher behind the Voter Integrity Project (VIP) says the FBI contacted him over the findings. “The @FBI has proactively and directly requested from me the VIP findings that indicates [sic] illegal ballots,” Matt Braynard, the former data and strategy director for President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign wrote on Twitter on Nov. 29. “By Tuesday, we will have delivered to the agency all of our data, including names, addresses, phone numbers, etc.” Conservative nonprofit Thomas More Society’s Amistad Project says it retained Braynard to conduct the VIP work. The nonprofit stated that Braynard was contacted by FBI special agent Young Oh of the FBI Los Angeles field office. VIP evidence indicates that thousands of voters were disenfranchised as absentee ballots they said they returned weren’t counted. It also found that thousands of people voted in states where they likely no longer lived—they had already …

