Geoffrey Berman, the Manhattan federal prosecutor who was fired earlier this year, has been picked up by high profile New York law firm Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson.

In his former position, Berman led a number of investigations into allies of President Trump. His office prosecuted the president’s former attorney Michael Cohen, as well as two associates of the Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Attorney General William Barr repeatedly encouraged Berman to step down from his role as the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, offering him instead the top job at the Justice Department’s Civil Division, according to the Associated Press.

Berman later told the House Judiciary Committee, “I told the attorney general that I was not interested. There were important investigations in the office that I wanted to see through to completion.”

Berman’s new firm is “well known for its cutting-edge counsel to top tier companies and high-profile individuals,” read a statement from Berman.

