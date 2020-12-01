https://www.theepochtimes.com/florida-governor-calls-on-congress-to-pass-unemployment-relief_3599968.html

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has called on Congress to provide more aid for people who were made unemployed due to the ongoing CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus pandemic. Speaking to reporters from Kissimmee on Monday, DeSantis said that Congress should have voted on relief legislation “months ago.” The central Florida city is home to thousands of Walt Disney World workers. On Wednesday, Walt Disney Co. said it would lay off about 32,000 workers, primarily at its theme parks, an increase from the 28,000 it announced in September, as the company struggles with limited customers due to the pandemic. “The reason why a lot of people are unemployed is because of federal policies,” DeSantis said, reported Politico. The Republican governor said Disney shut its parks “because of what these federal experts were saying to do.” Earlier this month, Disney said it was furloughing additional workers from its theme park in Southern …

