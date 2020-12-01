https://www.theepochtimes.com/florida-maga-trump-supporters-kick-off-bus-tour_3600240.html

A group of Trump supporters kicked off a bus tour in Florida on Sunday. Called “March for Trump,” the group plans to show their support for the president by traveling to 18 states, including battleground states like Georgia and Pennsylvania. One of the event organizers, Amy Kremer, said the presidential race is not over. The mobile rally began in south Florida in Doral close to the president’s part-time residence and club Mar-a-Lago. The intention is to tour the country before ending with a massive march for Trump in Washington, on Saturday, December 12th. Amy Kremer, Chairwoman, Women for America First said: “Regardless of what the mainstream media and the Democrats would like you to believe it’s not over. The people choose the President of the United States, not the media. And we’re mad as hell about it. They have for four years they’ve tried to overthrow this president, and now they are trying to …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

