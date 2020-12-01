https://www.theblaze.com/news/former-president-barack-obama-admits-screwup-of-his-administration

Former President Barack Obama says his administration had a major “screwup” in not honoring entertainer Dolly Parton while he was in office.

Obama met with Stephen Colbert, host of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” and the two carried out a socially distant interview ahead of the former president’s recently released book, “A Promised Land.”

What are the details?

During Monday night’s interview, Obama said that his administration messed up in failing to honor Parton with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

During his eight years in office, Obama honored entertainers such as Bob Dylan, Gloria Estefan, Diana Ross, Barbra Streisand, James Taylor, Stevie Wonder, and more.

“That’s a mistake,” he insisted of somehow omitting the longtime entertainer and humanitarian. “I’m shocked.”

Colbert, laughing, responded, “Looking back at your eight years, do you realize that’s the mistake you made?”

Obama responded, “Actually, that was a screwup. I’m surprised. I think I assumed that she had already gotten one, and that was incorrect. … She deserves one. I’ll call Biden.”

Parton has not issued public remarks on Obama and Colbert’s exchange at the time of this reporting.

What else?

Elsewhere during the discussion, Obama said that a Biden presidency would help lower the temperature in the United States.

“Look, I experienced divided government and I will tell you that gridlock and dysfunction is a recipe for not only not solving big problems but also growing cynicism among the electorate that further polarizes folks,” he explained. “I think that Joe’s presidency will help lower the temperature.”

He also predicted that the former vice president would “have some success in building back social trust,” but warned that the country has work to do in “figuring out what to do about this splintered media landscape.”







