https://noqreport.com/2020/12/01/freedom-first-network-is-being-targeted-and-censored-by-big-tech/

Freedom First Network is being targeted by Big Tech and Social Media companies, as both Periscope and YouTube have now suspended our ability to livestream or upload photos simply for exposing the truth about COVID-19 and the 2020 Election.

Remember, we were the network that FIRST exposed the Hammer and Scorecard story, with Retired Lt. Gen McInerney appearing on Two Mikes with Dr Michael Scheuer and Col Mike before the election, warning about these systems being used to steal the election. Now, not only do we see that this has occurred, but we are seeing Twitter and YouTube attempting to silence our voice in accurate reporting and conservative positions.

We are facing the most dangerous time in American history. A coup attempt is underway, with our Presidential Election literally being stolen, and yet Big Tech won’t allow us to share our concerns. This is why we need MORE conservative voices now than ever before. We’ve tolerated the Leftist censorship for too long. Our elected officials talk a big game and have great soundbites, but when push comes to shove are they actually doing anything? Enough is enough!

We’ve got to push back and find new ways to get our collective voice out there. It’s vitally important that we do not allow ourselves to be silenced. We, here at Freedom First Network, will not be intimidated into silence. We are exploring new and innovative options to be able to continue our mission of platforming strong conservative voices and bringing you the most patriotic and pro-American shows out there. We hope that you will join us in this mission by telling all of your friends and family about our network, our shows and our mission. We hope that you’ll share our shows on social media and get the word out. We hope that you’ll financially support us through our new Freedom First Coffee company, which we’ve created to help finance our work here with the network.

We’ve got a country to save. Big Tech, Big Media and Big Government are doing whatever they can to shut down our voice. We cannot give up!

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

