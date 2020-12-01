https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/georgia-attorneys-secretary-state-defend-dominion-voting-systems-instead-voters-state/

The National Pulse reported yesterday:

A buried lead in Judge Timothy C. Batten’s order released late last night from an Atlantic District Court describes Georgia State lawyers – ostensibly acting on behalf of the public via the local government – defending Dominion Voting Systems’ “trade secrets”.

In the court order the defendants included Georgia governor Kemp and Secretary of State Raffensperger. These ‘Republican’ government officials attempted to stop a review of voting machines which might indicate fraud. What are they hiding?

Below is a paragraph from the order where the judge gave the state leaders the opportunity to better define why the Dominion voting machines should not be investigated.

Yesterday, Raffensperger held a press conference to discuss the corrupt election in Georgia along with his sidekick Gabriel Sterling:

Raffensperger gave an update on Georgia’s recount process and said the results should be announced Wednesday. He further stated that voters should have “confidence that the outcomes are correct” even with what he described as the “massive amounts of disinformation being spread” by some of the president’s closest supporters. “There are those who are exploiting the emotions of many Trump supporters with fantastic claims, half-truths, misinformation, and frankly, they are misleading the president as well, apparently,” he stated. Later in the press conference, Georgia’s Voting System Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling added that the conspiracies surrounding Dominion are “insanity, fever dreams” and part of an “internet cabal” that has “no proof” of their allegations.

Sterling is a questionable figure in Georgia’s actions with Dominion. His gmail address was provided in an official document from the state which was puzzling:

These guys in Georgia are attempting to cover their tails while the Governor and former Secretary of State and Raffensperger’s predecessor remains quiet. This is after more than 100,000 votes for Joe Biden showed up after election night which were just enough to overcome President Trump’s lead. In addition, ballot counting in Atlanta was paused late election night due to a non-existent water main break that reportedly occurred and caused counting to stop.

It seems a good governor and Secretary of State would want to get to the bottom of this. They wouldn’t be hiding or calling Trump supporters out for sharing half-truths. What are they hiding?

