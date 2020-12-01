https://bigleaguepolitics.com/wahhhh-georgia-election-official-whines-over-growing-anger-against-officials-signing-off-on-fraud/

Gabriel Sterling, a top official in the Georgia secretary of state’s office, released a whiny rant on Tuesday in which he lamented over the anger that is building against state Republican officials who are doggedly preventing electoral irregularities from being investigated.

“It’s all gone too far. All of it,” the Georgia election worker said. “Joe DiGenova today asked for Chris Krebs, a patriot who ran CISA, to be shot.”

“A 20-something tech in Gwinnett County today has death threats and a noose saying they should be hung for treason because she was transferring a report on batches,” he added.

This bum is calling for President Donald Trump to stop his quest to root out election fraud because of the hurt feelings of these snowflake bureaucrats.

“It has to stop! Mr. President, you have not condemned these actions or this language. Senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions. This has to stop! We need you to step up, and, if you’re going to take a position of leadership, show some,” the angry little man said.

He whined about the pressure that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is receiving after becoming a nationally-reviled figure for stopping inquiry into Georgia’s corrupt electoral process.

“This is elections. This is the backbone of our democracy, and all of you who have not said a damn word are complicit in this. I can’t begin to explain the level of anger I have right now over this,” the triggered coward said. “And every American, every Georgian, Republican or Democrat alike, should have that same level of anger.”

He ended by blaming President Trump for his state’s own corrupt farce while calling for him to stop his quest to overturn the steal in order to protect culpable officials from imaginary violence.

“You have the rights to go through the courts. What you don’t have the ability to do, and you need to step up and say this, is stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence. Someone’s going to get hurt. Someone’s going to get shot, or someone’s going to get killed, and it’s not right,” he concluded.

His entire beta male rant can be seen here:

GA ELECTION OFFICIAL SCOLDS TRUMP: “It’s all gone too far. All of it!” A tech has “death threats and a noose. He was told he should be hung for treason.” The Secretary of State’s wife is getting “sexualized threats.” “All of you who have not said a damn word are complicit!” pic.twitter.com/jV711e5p8y — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 1, 2020

Sterling’s extreme cowardice is laughable, but his entitlement and arrogance is absolutely nauseating. The Founding Fathers would have certainly been much more radical toward vote stealers than President Trump and his supporters have been, by a wide margin.

Big League Politics has reported about the sad debacle in Georgia, which has disenfranchised Republican voters in the state unlike anything before:

A Fulton County, Georgia woman is describing handling a “pristine” batch of ballots that were marked “98%” of the time for Joe Biden in election recount duties, describing the suspicious phenomenon in a sworn affidavit. Susan Voyles identifies herself as a participant in Georgia’s post-election recount in the affidavit, filed in litigation against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger by Trump campaign attorney Lin Wood. Voyles describes seeing ballots that differed considerably from the other ballots she was entrusted to count in the remix. Voyles describes the batch of ballots as unusual in their texture and level of handling, and that she estimates 98% of them were cast for Joe Biden. Voyles even speculates that these ballots could’ve been processed through a ballot-marking device! Voyles earlier described election recount supervisors as tasking them to process ballots in a “selective” fashion. Boxes of absentee ballots were signed by no one, without markings one might expect the Georgia Secretary of State to outfit absentee ballots with. Another witness describes viewing election workers count 500 straight ballots for Joe Biden, all of which were marked with perfect black bubbles.

Trump and his supporters must not yield an inch, now that these crooked officials are feeling the heat. They are making major headway in pushing back against the steal, and the bad guys are getting frightened as a result!

