https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/raffensperger-gets-something-right/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







SOURCE — OANN

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is investigating third-party groups attempting to register out-of-state voters for the crucial Senate runoff elections. During a press conference Monday, he cited instances of groups trying to register dead voters from other states and sending applications to New York City.

Raffensperger also called out the group ‘Operation New Voter Registration Georgia’ for pushing college students to change their addresses and change them back after the election. He asserted his office will seek to protect the rights of legal voters.

“Casting an illegal vote in Georgia is a felony, casting more than one vote in Georgia is a felony — in one election obviously,” said the secretary of state. “This office will continue to take steps to protect the voting rights of the legally registered Georgians of this state: Republican, Democrat, independent and whatever other party you may be a member of and whoever you align with.”