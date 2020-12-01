https://www.theepochtimes.com/georgia-house-speaker-calls-for-signature-verification-of-absentee-ballots_3600332.html

Georgia state House Speaker David Ralston (R) on Monday called on top elections officials to carry out a signature re-verification of absentee ballots after President Donald Trump said the process would be a “goldmine” of fraud and sway the election in his favor. David Shafer, chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, wrote in a tweet that Ralston had joined the president in calling for such a re-verification, a process that would require matching signatures on ballots to signatures on the envelopes that they came in, or compare signatures on envelopes to signatures on other voter registration records. “I am reiterating my call for @GaSecofState to request the signature verification of absentee ballots. Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of our democracy, and we must use all available tools to protect the integrity of the vote,” Ralston said, referring to Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, according to Shafer’s statement. …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

