Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced during a press conference Monday that his office is currently investigating more than 250 claims of fraud related to the 2020 election.

“As we move forward in the process, we will, as we always have been, we will continue to investigate credible claims of illegal voting and violation of state election law,” the secretary of state told reporters at the state capitol building. “There are currently over 250 open cases from 2020 and we have 23 investigators to follow up on that. Some of these include, a charge Gwinnett County that absentee ballots outnumber absentee envelopes. This is the kind of specific charge that our office can investigate and ascertain the truth.”

“We have multiple investigations underway surrounding absentee ballots in Fulton, Gwinnett, Cobb, and many others. We continue our investigations into potential dead, double voters, and non-resident voters,” he continued. “As we move to the December 1 election, which is tomorrow, and the January 5 federal runoffs, we have to remain vigilant.”

Even as the secretary of state announced the investigations, he again defended the security of the election, complaining that “dishonest actors” have been spreading “massive amounts of misinformation.”

In what appeared to be an indirect reference to President Trump’s legal team, Raffensperger noted, “There are those who are exploiting the emotions of many Trump supporters with fantastic claims, half truths, misinformation, and frankly, they are misleading the president as well.”

The secretary of state’s office in Georgia has maintained that there has been no evidence of widespread election fraud in the state. Georgia’s statewide voting implementation manager, Gabriel Sterling, said Tuesday that officials do not expect any of the investigations will result in the overturning of the election.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden currently leads Trump by just under 13,000 votes in the state, and last week Raffensperger officially certified the election results, declaring Biden the winner of the state’s 16 Electoral College votes.

The Trump campaign has not conceded the state, however, but instead requested that another recount be conducted. That recount is currently under way and is expected to be completed by Wednesday.

During another press conference Tuesday, a frustrated Raffensperger informed reporters that Fulton County, home to Atlanta, is to blame for delays in the recounting process. He said election workers in the county continue to make decisions that are “concerning” and said it appears the county wants to make it a “dramatic finish,” turning in results just in time for the deadline.

Further raising suspicion, on Monday, news broke that a Dominion voting machine server crashed in the county for an unspecified reason.

