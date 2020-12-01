https://www.oann.com/germanys-scholz-no-eu-country-so-unwise-to-block-recovery-plan-over-rule-of-law/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=germanys-scholz-no-eu-country-so-unwise-to-block-recovery-plan-over-rule-of-law

December 1, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – European Union member states will soon agree on a disputed rule-of-law mechanism linked to the bloc’s recovery plan as all countries, including Poland and Hungary, would benefit from its approval, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

“For me, this is a question where it’s important to belong to those who never give up. And that is why I remain confident that we will soon be able to come to an agreement,” Scholz as current EU chair told reporters following a virtual meeting of EU finance ministers.

“I am sure that no one will be so unwise as to prevent decisions from being made now,” Scholz said.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

