James O’Keefe of Project Veritas announced to Jeff Zucker directly during one of CNN’s editorial conference calls this morning that he’s obtained months of recordings of these calls and will begin releasing them tonight at 7 p.m.

“Hey Jeff Zucker, you there?”:

Oh, man . . . this could be epic:

My man James O’Keefe is the last real journalist left. And he gets attacked for it. https://t.co/pnuCGKxNDt — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) December 1, 2020

Bury those bastards https://t.co/bnmtAfhiXk — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 1, 2020

