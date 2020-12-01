https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/01/get-the-popcorn-project-veritas-reportedly-has-recorded-months-of-cnns-editorial-conference-calls-and-will-begin-releasing-them-tonight/
GET THE POPCORN!
James O’Keefe of Project Veritas announced to Jeff Zucker directly during one of CNN’s editorial conference calls this morning that he’s obtained months of recordings of these calls and will begin releasing them tonight at 7 p.m.
“Hey Jeff Zucker, you there?”:
BREAKING: @Project_Veritas LIVE STREAMS President Jeff Zucker’s 9am Editorial Phone Call With @CNN Senior Leadership #ExposeCNN https://t.co/b0xQvRtADv
— James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 1, 2020
Oh, man . . . this could be epic:
Holy Crap https://t.co/JfCtecHS7S
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 1, 2020
My man James O’Keefe is the last real journalist left. And he gets attacked for it. https://t.co/pnuCGKxNDt
— Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) December 1, 2020
Bury those bastards https://t.co/bnmtAfhiXk
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 1, 2020
Troll level 💯https://t.co/7UVhADKHXy
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 1, 2020
We’ll keep you posted.
***
