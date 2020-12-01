https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rudy-giuliani-pardon-the-new-york-times-twitter/2020/12/01/id/999529

Rudy Giuliani says he never discussed a pardon with President Donald Trump.

“#FakeNews NYT lies again,” Giuliani wrote on Twitter on Tuesday in reference to The New York Times story published earlier in the day, saying the former New York City mayor discussed a preemptive pardon with the president as recently as last week.

The Times cited two people familiar with the matter and said Giuliani discussed the possibility of being issued a preemptive pardon before Trump leaves office.

“Never had the discussion they falsely attribute to an anonymous source,” Giuliani said. “Hard to keep up with all their lies.”

Giuliani, who has not been charged with any crime, has drawn scrutiny for his dealings in Ukraine on behalf of Trump’s political interests. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York last year were looking into whether he broke lobbying laws when he tried to dig up damaging information about Biden and his son Hunter Biden in Ukraine.

Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello, told the Times that Giuliani is not concerned about the investigation, “because he didn’t do anything wrong, and that’s been our position from Day 1.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

