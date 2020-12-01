https://www.oann.com/gms-union-in-south-korea-votes-against-tentative-labour-deal-official/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=gms-union-in-south-korea-votes-against-tentative-labour-deal-official

December 1, 2020

SEOUL (Reuters) – The union representing workers for General Motors Co in South Korea have voted against a preliminary labour deal with the automaker, an union official told Reuters on Tuesday.

The result came after union negotiators reached a tentative agreement with GM last Wednesday.

The two sides have had 24 rounds of negotiations since July.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

The post GM's union in South Korea votes against tentative labour deal: official first appeared on One America News Network.

