The Democrats’ shrinking House majority has continued shrinking.

We reported four days ago that there were eight House races that the media hadn’t yet called, and Republicans were leading in every single one of them. The congressional districts in play were California’s 21st and 25th, Iowa’s 2nd, New York’s 1st, 2nd, 11th, 22nd, and 24th.

Despite the media having refused to call them, at the time of our reporting Democrats had already conceded in three of those races (in New York’s 2nd, 11th, and 24th districts).

Last night Iowa officials made it official that Republicans had won Iowa’s 2nd congressional district, marking the GOP’s fourteenth congressional flip from the November elections. According to Townhall:

After weeks of vote counting, including a full recount, GOP candidate Dr. Mariannette Miller-Meeks was officially declared Congresswoman-elect in Iowa’s second congressional district. The seat was held by Democrats comfortably for nearly two decades, and Dr. Miller-Meeks clinched victory by just six votes. Monday’s race call marks the GOP’s fourteenth blue-to-red flip thus far, and Dr. Miller-Meeks adds another win for Republican women, who saw record-breaking success this election cycle.

Miller-Meeks won by a close six votes after the recount.

The State Canvassing Board has officially certified the results of the 2020 general election. We had record turnout of more than 1.7 million voters & 76% participation. The official result in #IA02 is @millermeeks 196,964 to @RitaHartIA 196,958. 6 vote difference. #BeAVoter pic.twitter.com/Rp4f6sHHTi — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (@IowaSOS) November 30, 2020

Democrat Cristy Smith also conceded to Republican Mike Garcia last night in the race for California’s 25th district. Garcia had won the seat in a May special election after Democrat Rep. Katie Hill stepped down following a scandal.

As if 2016 wasn’t bad enough, the polling industry thoroughly embarrassed themselves even further this election cycle by forecasting a blue wave in Congress. Of the 27 House races that the Cook Political Report rated as “toss-ups” in their election analysis, Republicans won all 27. Republicans also won seven of 36 seats that were rated “likely Democrat” or “lean Democrat.”

Democrats also failed to flip a single state legislature at the state and local level, while Republicans flipped the Senate and House in New Hampshire.

