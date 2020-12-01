https://townhall.com/tipsheet/reaganmccarthy/2020/11/30/gop-officially-picks-up-14th-house-flip-n2580846

After weeks of vote counting, including a full recount, GOP candidate Dr. Mariannette Miller-Meeks was officially declared Congresswoman-elect in Iowa’s second congressional district. The seat was held by Democrats comfortably for nearly two decades, and Dr. Miller-Meeks clinched victory by just six votes.

Monday’s race call marks the GOP’s fourteenth blue-to-red flip thus far, and Dr. Miller-Meeks adds another win for Republican women, who saw record-breaking success this election cycle.

Results in congressional races in California and New York are still being calculated. The GOP made significant gains across the board in the lower chamber, despite polling projections, and Speaker Pelosi is on track to hold a very slim majority.

