After weeks of vote counting, including a full recount, GOP candidate Dr. Mariannette Miller-Meeks was officially declared Congresswoman-elect in Iowa’s second congressional district. The seat was held by Democrats comfortably for nearly two decades, and Dr. Miller-Meeks clinched victory by just six votes.

The State Canvassing Board has officially certified the results of the 2020 general election. We had record turnout of more than 1.7 million voters & 76% participation. The official result in #IA02 is @millermeeks 196,964 to @RitaHartIA 196,958. 6 vote difference. #BeAVoter pic.twitter.com/Rp4f6sHHTi — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (@IowaSOS) November 30, 2020

Monday’s race call marks the GOP’s fourteenth blue-to-red flip thus far, and Dr. Miller-Meeks adds another win for Republican women, who saw record-breaking success this election cycle.

That’s our 14th flip! We’re also adding a veteran, a doctor AND a woman to the conference. https://t.co/9pWe44vwOR — Parker Hamilton Poling (@parkerpoling) November 30, 2020

Once again, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the voters of #ia02! I will never quit fighting for you and your opportunity at the American Dream! Let’s get to work! #ia02 https://t.co/5vmUFSEtzg — Dr. Miller-Meeks (@millermeeks) November 30, 2020

Results in congressional races in California and New York are still being calculated. The GOP made significant gains across the board in the lower chamber, despite polling projections, and Speaker Pelosi is on track to hold a very slim majority.

