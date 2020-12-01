https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/governor-cuomo-is-a-mob-boss/

Governor Cuomo is a mob boss | Johnny Tabacco

Staten Island bar owner Danny Presti was supposed to join Greg Kelly Reports on Newsmax TV, but he was arrested by order of NY Governor Cuomo’s policies, and so his friend John Tabacco joined the show to describe the scene of police officers around the restaurant.

