https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/governor-cuomo-is-a-mob-boss/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Governor Cuomo is a mob boss | Johnny Tabacco
Staten Island bar owner Danny Presti was supposed to join Greg Kelly Reports on Newsmax TV, but he was arrested by order of NY Governor Cuomo’s policies, and so his friend John Tabacco joined the show to describe the scene of police officers around the restaurant.
NY 📍: Bar owner Danny Presti is taken away in handcuffs. Watch the full following Newsmax TV interview from outside the establishment: https://t.co/LG0liSsrHj pic.twitter.com/rRrhx6XEB8
— Newsmax (@newsmax) December 2, 2020