https://www.theepochtimes.com/grassley-returns-to-senate-after-isolating-due-to-positive-covid-19-test_3600172.html

The second-oldest U.S. senator returned to Washington this week after spending time in isolation because he tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), 87, told colleagues on the Senate floor that he wasn’t able to spend Thanksgiving with his family for the first time in his life, because of the isolation. The return of Grassley, third in the line of presidential succession behind the vice president and speaker of the House, was welcomed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). “I’m especially happy to welcome back our president pro tempore,” McConnell said. “We all predicted that if any member of the body had the stamina and the spirit to kick the virus to the curb, it would certainly be him. And sure enough, our colleague reports that he experienced no symptoms. His doctors have cleared him to come back to work, and …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

