Vice President-elect Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisWho will replace Harris in Senate? ‘Rising’ discusses Wisconsin formally declares Biden won election following recount Moderate Democrats: Everyone’s older siblings MORE has selected Tina Flournoy, currently chief of staff to former President Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonOne-termers: What Trump can learn from Carter and Bush’s re-election losses Biden’s climate plans can cut emissions and also be good politics Trump says he’ll leave White House if Biden declared winner of Electoral College MORE, as her chief of staff, CNN reported.

Flournoy, a Georgetown Law graduate, previously served as an adviser to Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Howard Dean in 2005. She worked as chief counsel in the White House Office of Presidential Personnel in the Clinton administration and as assistant to the president for public policy at the American Federation of Teachers union.

The appointment is the latest of several high-profile Black women appointed to Harris’s staff. That list includes communications director Ashley Etienne and chief spokesperson Symone Sanders Symone SandersBiden takes steps toward creating diverse Cabinet The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Capital One – Biden unveils batch of his White House team The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Mastercard – Coast-to-coast fears about post-holiday COVID-19 spread MORE.

Journalist Yashar Ali, who first reported Flournoy’s appointment, noted that she is part of a group of Black women who have served in every Democratic presidential campaign since the 1980s. That group also includes former DNC Chair Donna Brazile Donna Lease BrazileDonna Brazile emotional about Harris vice presidency: ‘Grateful this moment has come’ The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by Facebook – 24 hours to go The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by Facebook – Trump resumes maskless COVID-19 recovery at White House MORE, former White House Director of Political Affairs Minyon Moore and former Dean chief of staff Leah Daughtry.

3. Tina Flournoy is part of a group of Black women who refer to themselves as “The Colored Girls” Black women who have worked at highest levels of every Dem campaign since the 80s Donna Brazile

Yolanda Caraway

Leah Daughtry

Minyon Moore

Tina Flournoyhttps://t.co/UiUEsLvYvp pic.twitter.com/XgPCTFNoSk — Yashar Ali (@yashar) December 1, 2020

President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenGeraldo Rivera on Trump sowing election result doubts: ‘Enough is enough now’ Senate approves two energy regulators, completing panel Murkowski: Trump should concede White House race MORE, meanwhile, has named an all-female communication team that includes the nation’s first director of national intelligence.

“It looks like, now, a Cabinet that will reflect the strengths and diversity and the skills of Americans of all backgrounds,” Brazile said this week.

“It also, I think, signals that women and others will have more than folding chairs, they will have actual seats at the table in the Cabinet room,” Brazile added, referencing a quote from the late Rep. Shirley Chisholm (D-N.Y.), “If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair.”

The Hill has reached out to the transition team for comment.

