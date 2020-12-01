https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/harvard-activists-want-restrictions-trump-alumni-teaching-speaking-campus/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — A petition to Harvard University President Lawrence Bacow and other academic leaders of the Ivy League school demands “accountability guidelines” when considering inviting Trump administration officials to speak.

“We worry that in following tradition and inviting members of the Trump administration to Harvard, the school would be legitimizing this subversion of democratic principles that up to now had been universally accepted by both political parties,” the petition said.

“Part of ensuring the survival of our democracy means calling to account those who seek to harm it,” the petition said.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

