This right here, this is what it’s going to take. Americans allowed governors to enact far too many draconian, overreaching, and unconstitutional measures to ‘save’ us from a virus and at this point, if we ever want to get our freedoms back we’re going to have to take them.

Waiting for Newsom, Gretch, Cuomo, Coonman, and others to ‘grant’ our freedoms is a waste of time because they’ll just keep moving the goalposts and finding reasons to keep us locked down and limited.

Reading this sign from a restaurant owner in LA County made our day, true story:

I’m currently eating at a Los Angeles County restaurant.

This was on their front door.

I agree with every word. #FightForYourRightsCA #RecallGavinNewsom #LIBERTY pic.twitter.com/UbPnnNkvzV — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) December 1, 2020

Help isn’t coming.

WE are the help.

A-freaking-men.

I’m not posting their name to protect them from the tyrants. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) December 1, 2020

Sad, right?

Reminder: LA County considers the gambling industry and entertainment industry as “essential.”

F these Commie overlords. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) December 1, 2020

What she said.

Hope this movement grows countrywide!!! — Merry Christmas & Happiest New Year🎄⭐️🍻🔔🇺🇸 (@gusthehobocat) December 1, 2020

Definitely need MORE of this.

I love “There is no help coming. WE are the help.”

@toddeherman — Bryan Suits. KFI Los Angeles/Seltzer Early Adopter (@darksecretplace) December 1, 2020

We do too.

It’s up to US.

Let’s roll.

