Sen. Chuck Schumer reportedly blamed North Carolina Senate candidate Cal Cunningham’s multiple sex scandals as one of the reasons why Dem could not get the majority in the Senate this year.

“Couldn’t keep his zipper up”:

He also blamed the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

As for Cunningham, THAT WAS HIS PICK IN THE PRIMARY:

Maybe the DSCC needs to do a better job of vetting candidates?

What coulda been, Chuck:

His comments are also notable because 1. he hasn’t lost the majority yet and 2. maybe this is an indication on just how powerful Joe Manchin is going to be?

