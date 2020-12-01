https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/hiding-crimes-sidney-powell-says-dominion-server-removed-fulton-county-lawyers-sought-restraining-order-video/

Attorney Sidney Powell joined Lou Dobbs on Monday night in an explosive interview. Powell discussed the ongoing efforts to expose the massive fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

During their discussion Powell told Lou Dobbs that someone had removed a Dominion Voting Systems server from a recount center in Fulton County, Georgia.

“Someone went down to the Fulton center where the votes and Dominion machines were, claimed there was a software glitch and they had to replace the software, and it seems that they removed the server.”

Powell added that her team does not know where the server is.

Earlier in the day Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) told Newsmax that the Fulton server was wiped clean by a Fulton County employee.

And then later in the day Sidney Powell said the server went missing!

You cannot trust these people AT ALL!

