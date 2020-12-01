https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/hoyer-biden-wont-be-boring-compared-trump-creating-competence-rather?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer responded Wednesday to Americans who have said Joe Biden will be “boring” as president compared to President Trump, arguing that “competence rather than chaos” should be exciting and embraced.

“Some people have said that Biden will be boring or that his administration will be boring. Frankly doing ones work competently, honestly with integrity and creating competence rather than chaos is not boring,” Hoyer told reporters.

“As a matter of fact, it ought to be welcomed and embraced as doing one’s work in a competent, effective and honest manner; should be exciting, should be welcomed and embraced by all and I think that’s what the Biden team is bringing,” he continued.

Biden has named many officials from the Obama administration to key positions in his administration.

“I’ve been pleased with the appointments that the Biden team, the president, is making. Again, competent, experienced, effective, responsible people, normal people, if you will, who want to do their job for the country,” Hoyer said.

Hoyer was asked for his opinion of the $908 billion COVID-19 relief framework laid out by a bipartisan group of lawmakers on Tuesday. The last coronavirus stimulus bill the Democratic-led House passed was the updated HEROES Act, which totaled an estimated $2.2 trillion. The GOP-led Senate did not vote on the legislation.

“I think all of these actions are positive in terms of getting a compromise that can be supported by the House, by the Senate and the president of the United States,” he said. “We don’t want a message bill at this point in time nor have we ever wanted a message bill. What we wanted to get is relief.”

Hoyer said he will be speaking with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell later in the day regarding the next stimulus bill as well as the omnibus appropriations bill.

Federal funding expires on December 11. Hoyer told reporters he hopes members of the House will be able to go back to their home districts “as safely as possible” at least 15 days before Christmas.

“We ought not to procrastinate any longer and come to an agreement,” he said.

Hoyer said he plans to have a full House vote on the Marijuana More Act this week. The bill “removes marijuana from the list of scheduled substances under the Controlled Substances Act and eliminates criminal penalties for an individual who manufactures, distributes, or possesses marijuana.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

