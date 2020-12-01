https://noqreport.com/2020/12/01/hypocritical-s-f-mayor-london-breed-pulled-a-gavin-attended-french-laundry-party-the-night-after-the-governor/

The only thing consistent about California’s Democratic majority is that they like to break the rules they impose on the rest of us. From Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi getting her hair done without a mask to Governor Gavin Newsom enjoying a fancy dinner party while berating the rest of us as super-spreaders if we try to eat at McDonald’s, Democrats in this state have cornered the market on hypocrisy.

At the top of that list is San Francisco Mayor London Breed. The hyper-leftist has made a career this year out of chastising anyone (other than Pelosi) who dares to defy her draconian edicts. But when she thought the cameras weren’t looking, she engaged in her own partying while the common folks suffered at home. According to the San Francisco Chronicle:

Gov. Gavin Newsom is in good company when it comes to politicians attending fancy birthday parties while encouraging others to avoid gathering. It turns out San Francisco Mayor London Breed dined at the French Laundry the night after Newsom’s infamous, ill-advised, mid-pandemic soiree at the three-star Michelin restaurant in Yountville.

Breed took a few days off after Election Day and joined seven others the night of Nov. 7 to celebrate socialite Gorretti Lo Lui’s 60th birthday, Breed’s spokesman Jeff Cretan confirmed. The party of eight dined in the same kind of partially enclosed room with a ceiling and chandelier as Newsom did — making it more of an indoor dining experience than an outdoor one.

Cretan characterized the occasion as a “small family birthday dinner,” but it’s unclear exactly who else attended and how many households the group included.

While indoor dining was allowed in Napa County at the time with no specified cap on the number of households, the state’s guidelines “strongly discouraged” social gatherings and capped them at three households. Breed’s dinner at an opulent restaurant — amid an economic catastrophe that’s shuttered countless small businesses and stretched the lines at local food banks to new lengths — might not have technically violated the rules, but it isn’t a great look.

To say it “isn’t a good look” is an understatement. Our elected officials are supposed to lead by example, but time and again California Democrats refuse to abide by the very rules they invoke on us. It’s as if they truly believe they are above their own laws and, as long as they think they won’t get caught, have no problem with acting like they’re superiority in inherent in their ideology and elected position.

The saddest part is that the radical progressives of San Francisco will bend over backwards to defend their iconic leader. They believe in collectivism, after all, and see London Breed’s treachery as them living vicariously through her.

