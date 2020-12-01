https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/ill-see-you-four-years-trump-teases-2024-presidential-run?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump teased a run to return to the White House “in four years” if he doesn’t manage to pull out a win this time around.

The president, who has been seen very little since Election Day, hosted a Christmas reception at the White House on Tuesday evening.

“It’s been an amazing four years. We are trying to do another four years,” Trump told the crowd, which included members of the Republican National Committee.

“Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years,” he said.

Attendee Pam Pollard, national committeewoman for the Oklahoma GOP, streamed footage of Trump’s remarks live on Facebook, The New York Post reported.

“It’s certainly an unusual year. We won an election,” Trump told the gathering. “I call it a rigged election, and I always will.”

Trump blamed the media. “But they don’t like that,” he said.

“He also asked if people were watching the ‘fraud hearings’ with his legal team – referring to the events his attorney Rudy Giuliani has held with state legislatures in an attempt to challenge the results of the election,” CNN reported.

“Honestly, this is a disgrace,” Trump also told the room.

Just after Election Day, speculation began to swirl that Trump would run again if he lost.

Mic Mulvaney, a former Trump chief of staff, added to the speculation on Nov. 5.

“I would absolutely expect the president to stay involved in politics and would absolutely put him on the shortlist of people who are likely to run in 2024,” said Mulvaney, now special envoy for Northern Ireland, according to the Irish Times.

Joe Biden is 78 and, coincidentally, Trump would be 78 if he runs for the White House again in 2024 and wins.

And Trump is the odds-on favorite Republican to win in 2024, according to one bookmaker.

“While still refusing to concede defeat this year, Trump’s mind may soon start tracking to 2024,” Joe Short wrote on Gambling.com last month.

“The businessman holds a huge sway over the Republican party and millions of loyal voters – so were he to decide to run again, there’s little others in the GOP could do to stop him,” Short wrote. “Trump would be 78 come the next election but has already proved the polls and betting odds wrong by winning the 2016 vote. At 10/1 it is not out of the question that the man who rocked American politics four years ago will be celebrating a second term four years from now.”

