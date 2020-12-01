https://justthenews.com/government/diplomacy/iran?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Iranian officials have taken a major step to suspend U.N. inspections of the country’s nuclear facilities.

The measure was approved Tuesday by Iran’s parliament and includes a provision to require the Iranian government to increase the country’s uranium enrichment program if the European countries that signed the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran fail to provide relief from oil and banking sanctions.

To be enacted, the measure also must be approved by the Guardian Council, the country’s government watchdog, and Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has the final say on all nuclear policies, according to the Associated Press.

The effort follows the killing last month of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a prominent Iranian nuclear scientist, and as Democrat Joe Biden, who could be president as of January, considers having the U.S. rejoin the 2015 accord.

President Trump excited the deal in 2016, arguing that Iran has no intentions of slowing its effort to develop a nuclear weapon, in exchange for the easing of crippling economic sanctions on the rogue nation.

