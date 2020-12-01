https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/01/it-appears-that-joe-biden-took-only-one-question-at-todays-big-economic-event-want-to-guess-how-that-went/

CNBC’s Eamon Javers reports that Joe Biden took zero questions after his big event today where he announced his economic team:

You know, this is kind of a big deal:

But he did take one question *before* the event started. . .

“Mr. Preisdent-elect, how does your foot feel? How’s your foot?” asked the journo.

Joe Biden responded with, “God, thank you for asking.”

WATCH:

Sigh.

But if journos did ask him a question, we bet they’d ask about Lin-Manuel Miranda writing a musical about Janet Yellen:

Watch:

Welcome to the next four years.

***

