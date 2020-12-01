https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/01/it-appears-that-joe-biden-took-only-one-question-at-todays-big-economic-event-want-to-guess-how-that-went/

CNBC’s Eamon Javers reports that Joe Biden took zero questions after his big event today where he announced his economic team:

Biden does not take questions from reporters as he departs econ event. — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) December 1, 2020

You know, this is kind of a big deal:

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday introduced key members of his economic team at an event in Wilmington, Delaware, including Janet Yellen, who would be the first woman to serve as Treasury secretary. https://t.co/IHipWbDq8D — WTVA 9 News (@wtva9news) December 1, 2020

But he did take one question *before* the event started. . .

“Mr. Preisdent-elect, how does your foot feel? How’s your foot?” asked the journo.

Joe Biden responded with, “God, thank you for asking.”

WATCH:

Reporter: “How’s your foot?” Biden, pointing to his boot: “Good, thank you for asking” pic.twitter.com/Gi7HHKudDq — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) December 1, 2020

Sigh.

But if journos did ask him a question, we bet they’d ask about Lin-Manuel Miranda writing a musical about Janet Yellen:

Joe Biden is openly asking @Lin_Manuel to write a musical about Janet Yellen as the first woman to be Treasury Secretary. — Matt Viser (@mviser) December 1, 2020

Watch:

President-elect Biden has a small request for @Lin_Manuel.pic.twitter.com/1weOB6UaTC — The Recount (@therecount) December 1, 2020

Welcome to the next four years.

***

