December 2, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government will not try to fill all of the economy’s 34 trillion yen ($326 billion) output gap with stimulus measures alone, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Wednesday.

Instead, the government will seek to launch measures and tax incentives to prod companies to boost investment, he told a Nikkei seminar.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

