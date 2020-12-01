https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jeff-van-drew-new-jersey-governor-phil-murphy/2020/12/01/id/999547

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., criticized Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday for going beyond the “surgical” restrictions he promised in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Murphy has placed a temporary ban on indoor sports at a youth and high school level, as well as limits on outdoor gatherings.

Van Drew told Fox News‘ “America’s Newsroom” on Tuesday “people are so frustrated and tired.”

“Our New Jerseyans and Americans are trying their very best and when elected officials call them knuckleheads or demean or diminish them in some way, I find that really disturbing,” Van Drew said.

“This has been a really difficult time for people when they don’t see their family as much and where children and adults are both going through extreme psychological and even psychiatric and medical problems because of the lockdowns.”

Van Drew added Gov. Murphy “shouldn’t even say” the state might have a full shutdown.

“He shouldn’t even say that to frighten people,” the congressman said

“The cure, as you’ve heard over and over again, cannot be worse than the disease,” Van Drew concluded.

