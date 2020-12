https://www.thefirsttv.com/jesse-kelly-democrats-dont-deserve-unity/

75 percent of Republicans and 30 percent of Democrats believe there was enough fraud to hand the election to Joe Biden, according to a new poll from Rasmussen Reports.

“Screw you, Democrats,” said a “conflicted” Jesse Kelly on Monday. He excoriated the Left for their divisiveness over the past four years.

“Peace has to be a two-way street!”

