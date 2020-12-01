https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2020/11/30/do-not-give-them-the-calm-they-seek-jesse-kelly-responds-to-joe-bidens-tweet-about-lowering-the-temperature/

Here’s a serious question: Will Joe Biden use Twitter? We mean, will he use the platform to communicate policy ideas and platforms, or will it remain as-is, with a bland social media team tweeting non-stop about unity and coming together and putting away the harsh rhetoric and lowering the temperature? It’s no surprise Twitter hasn’t slapped any warnings on Biden’s tweets; they’re all pablum and zero substance.

This was in just a 14 day period and it doesn’t include Facebook labeling *every* single post.#StopTheBias pic.twitter.com/XuB9DXze3F — Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) November 30, 2020

Jesse Kelly might flag this tweet from Biden that claims conservatives and liberals aren’t enemies. Sounds disputed to us.

It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, and listen to each other again. To make progress, we must stop treating our opponents as our enemy. We are not enemies. We are Americans. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 29, 2020

As Twitchy has reported before, even those who eagerly voted for Biden aren’t buying into his “unity” schtick — Republicans are fascists and Nazis, and you don’t make friends with fascists and Nazis.

Nah. Think I’ll loot, burn, and call you a Nazi for four years. Then I’ll call for calm once I get back in power. See how that sounds? https://t.co/h3inWQGmVR — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 30, 2020

We should bring up Biden’s racist comments like “You ain’t black” during every single press availability and ask him to prove he’s not racist.

The System sells you on the idea that things are chaotic when the Right is in power and things are calm when Leftists are in power. I’m amazed how many people can’t see this. Even people on the Right. Do not give them the calm they seek. They’re hoping for you to just want calm — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 30, 2020

And seriously, we read enough Twitter posts to believe that millions voted for Biden just for the promise of “calm.”

THANK YOU, SOMEBODY GETS IT!! — IWillNeverLoveBigBrother (@JewishOdysseus) November 30, 2020

Absolutely. Relentlessly for the next 4 years — B (@Texan__Pride) November 30, 2020

We really need to come up with an alternative to the #RESIST hashtag, since that one’s been done already.

Thank you @JesseKellyDC for highlighting the ridiculousness of @JoeBiden s call for unity. Really a call to submission disguised as a call for unity. — Lenny Demers (@GratefulLenny) November 30, 2020

You highlighted the ridiculousness of Biden’s call for “unity and healing” better than anyone else on this site. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Yo, Susanna (@Yo_Susanna) November 30, 2020

Gotta throw in perpetual investigations, total resistance and insubordination from the executive and some impeachment for good measure. — LSUGUY (@LSUGUY_TX) November 30, 2020

Ha! Is he calling for healing or is he calling for “heeling”? We know how well that went with his dog. — Office of the Neanderthal-Elect (@PiltdownDude) November 30, 2020

The Logan Act guy is asking for unity??? — G (@Thurman4HOF) November 30, 2020

Yep, the Logan Act guy.

He deserves the same treatment from us that Trump got from Hillary voters for the last 4 years. — RocknRollMom6 🇺🇸 (@RockNRollMom6) November 30, 2020

And don’t forget, we’ll pin all the divisiveness on Biden while we’re at it. — 👌Systemic🇺🇸Exceptionalism👌 (@cadgweep) November 30, 2020

Unlike Trump, there is actual evidence of Biden being a racist. — Niccolo SanGiovanni ✝🇻🇦 (@NiccoloGiovanni) November 30, 2020

He can’t even get his own party to do this. Complete nonsense from this clown. — Meister Burger (@mjohnson6543) November 30, 2020

Why is it “time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature” ?

Because I won, had I lost those boarded-up windows would have been burned down.

But you see I am the companionate one so come and submit. — chasidervative (@chasidervative) November 30, 2020

“If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station,you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.

OUR TURN!!! — My Fun Twitt (@myfuntwitt) November 30, 2020

Anyone Biden nominates for high office who was an active member of the “resistance” or promoted the false Russian collusion narrative should not be confirmed by the Senate. — Laurence T. Phillips (@ltphillips_t) November 30, 2020

They don’t want unity. They want capitulation. — Ellen D.T. Brown🇺🇸 (@EllsBellsInPA) November 30, 2020

spot on — 🍿President Elect Orville Redenbacher🍿 (@17_buckets) November 30, 2020

Exactly! They are such hypocrites. They don’t get to ask for calm after what they’ve done for the past four years. — Annette Mittleider (@Amitt52) November 30, 2020

Dude who said St. Romney was “gonna put y’all back in chains!” now wants to put away harsh rhetoric. F him and the cheating horse he rode in on. — Austere Religious Schwalbe: The Me-262 (@MikeTInnes) November 30, 2020

Sounds like a plan. — Emperor Elect of Northern VA (@SteveV23953113) November 30, 2020

Everyone’s right, though, and it’s always the same: Democrats’ idea of compromise is, you do what we tell you. The media will be happy to lower the temperature in the White House briefing room, though.

