https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/01/journo-vacations-have-begun-with-any-luck-daily-beast-reporter-has-a-real-shot-at-a-plum-job-in-joe-bidens-administration/
Happy days are here again!
Just take it from journalists like Daily Beast politics reporter Hanna Trudo, who doesn’t need a dog psychic to tell her that Joe Biden’s administration is shaping up to be even more stunningly brave than we could’ve hoped for:
.@JoeBiden has already started making good on his promise to staff his administration in a way that looks like the country. He is building a highly diverse team at major levels of government
— Hanna Trudo (@HCTrudo) November 29, 2020
How fun!
Are you his new press secretary?
— Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) November 29, 2020
Aren’t they all?
— Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) November 29, 2020
Pretty much.
You left off the squee hashtag.
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) November 29, 2020
Dang it! Next time.
Thank you for this excellent journalism
— Cool zone ⛷ (@iamskye) November 29, 2020
angling for that comms job lmao
— 🔮 Freak 👾 Leader ☠️ (@freak_leader) November 29, 2020
hey good luck with the job application; this is a great first effort!!!
— matt n. (@apenotorious) November 29, 2020
How much does being a stenographer for the administration pay?
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 30, 2020
Great question. And how does paid time off work? We feel like Hanna could really use some more information about that.
Journo vacations have begun https://t.co/XhYn4q5soF
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 30, 2020
And how!
Quite literally. pic.twitter.com/1nGaGFxf2z
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 30, 2020
Because of course.
Art.
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 30, 2020
Truly stunning.
In any event:
hope he sees this
— aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa (@qwrfsdcads) November 29, 2020
Best of luck, Hanna! We’re really pulling for you!