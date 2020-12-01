https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/01/journo-vacations-have-begun-with-any-luck-daily-beast-reporter-has-a-real-shot-at-a-plum-job-in-joe-bidens-administration/

Happy days are here again!

Just take it from journalists like Daily Beast politics reporter Hanna Trudo, who doesn’t need a dog psychic to tell her that Joe Biden’s administration is shaping up to be even more stunningly brave than we could’ve hoped for:

.@JoeBiden has already started making good on his promise to staff his administration in a way that looks like the country. He is building a highly diverse team at major levels of government — Hanna Trudo (@HCTrudo) November 29, 2020

How fun!

Are you his new press secretary? — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) November 29, 2020

Aren’t they all? — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) November 29, 2020

Pretty much.

You left off the squee hashtag. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) November 29, 2020

Dang it! Next time.

Thank you for this excellent journalism — Cool zone ⛷ (@iamskye) November 29, 2020

angling for that comms job lmao — 🔮 Freak 👾 Leader ☠️ (@freak_leader) November 29, 2020

hey good luck with the job application; this is a great first effort!!! — matt n. (@apenotorious) November 29, 2020

How much does being a stenographer for the administration pay? — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 30, 2020

Great question. And how does paid time off work? We feel like Hanna could really use some more information about that.

Journo vacations have begun https://t.co/XhYn4q5soF — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 30, 2020

And how!

Because of course.

Art. — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 30, 2020

Truly stunning.

In any event:

hope he sees this — aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa (@qwrfsdcads) November 29, 2020

Best of luck, Hanna! We’re really pulling for you!

