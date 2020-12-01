https://www.theblaze.com/news/brian-karem-mcenany-sexism-misogyny

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany accused a reporter for Playboy of shouting at her “in a misogynistic manner” and called for the White House Correspondents’ Association to investigate him.

McEnany made the comments about reporter Brian Karem during an interview on “Fox and Friends” Tuesday. She was addressing an argument she had with the media about the double standard between how they treat Republican women versus Democratic women in White House roles.

“The double standard in the media is absolutely absurd!” McEnany exclaimed.

“If you’re a Democrat woman who comes into the West Wing behind me, who takes that podium, your biggest concern outside of your official duties, is the next glowing profile written about you,” she said.

“If you’re a female woman in the Republican Party who takes that podium, guess what your worry is? Having a Playboy reporter shout questions at you. Demeaning misogynistic questions during a briefing!” McEnany added.

“It’s a double standard. It’s one that’s ridiculous,” she concluded. “And one that the White House Correspondents’ Association should look into, when you have Playboy reporters shouting at women in a misogynistic manner simply because they’re a member of the GOP.”

Karem fired back at the accusations from McEnany in a tweet from his official social media account.

“Lame. @realDonaldTrump failed 3 times in court to ban me. Speaking truth to power is not misogyny. You work for a misogynist. Your briefings are propaganda. You failed the American people who pay your salary. You’re sore because you can’t answer questions honestly,” tweeted Karem.

“And the WHCA is not a legislative body to police reporters. A professional in your position should know how the system works,” he added in further tweets. “You should be more worried about The Hatch Act and being investigated for sedition.”

McEnany didn’t elaborate on which questions she thought were misogynistic but Karem is best known for getting into a shouting match with a former White House aide after a meeting between the president and his social media supporters in the Rose Garden in 2019.

