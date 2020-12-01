https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/01/l-a-county-supervisor-busted-dining-outdoors-just-hours-after-voting-to-ban-outdoor-dining-because-its-dangerous/

You know, we’re beginning to get the impression that politicians in California are totally full of s*it and that they don’t expect to ever live by the same rules they set down for regular people.

Here’s the latest out of Los Angeles where L.A. County Supervisor Sheil Kuehl was BUSTED eating outdoors just hours after banning outdoor dining because it’s a “most dangerous situation”:

EXCLUSIVE: Just hours after L.A. County Supervisor @SheilaKuehl voted to ban all outdoor dining last Tuesday, which she described as “a most dangerous situation”, we’ve learned that she dined outdoors at Il Forno Trattoria in Santa Monica. https://t.co/8IOtAcpV50 @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 1, 2020

This is the equivalent of closing the beach because of sharks but then going to get one last swim in:

So not only does Covid-19 apparently know how to tell time, it also knows not to strike till after outdoor dining is paused for three weeks. https://t.co/vZL95cq9W4 — Helaine Olen (@helaineolen) December 1, 2020

These people are shameless:

Hi @SheilaKuehl, as a concerned citizen of Los Angeles I’d like to know what you had for dinner at the Italian restaurant the same night you voted to close all the restaurants? Also, what wine goes well with power hungry mania? https://t.co/LiAMnVOria — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) December 1, 2020

Why should people believe a thing they say?

The absolute shameless hypocrisy of our ruling class during coronavirus continues to amaze me https://t.co/MFLBsqMayc — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 1, 2020

And we missed San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo getting caught having Thanksgiving with grandma after telling everyone else not to:

This month in California:@GavinNewsom ate lavish meal w/dozen cronies at French Laundry;@SheilaKuehl ate @ fancy restaurant AFTER voting to kill LA County restaurants;@sliccardo ate Thanksgiving dinner at grandma’s after lecturing you not to;

But your kids can’t go to school. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) December 1, 2020

The state is so, so broken:

It’s not that this is a microcosm of California governance it’s that California governance is a macrocosm of this. https://t.co/IWp0RlQ2uI — Daniel Foster (@DanFosterType) December 1, 2020

