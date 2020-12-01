https://www.dailywire.com/news/l-a-democrat-ate-outside-at-restaurant-immediately-after-voting-to-ban-outdoor-dining

A California Democrat is taking fire after she was caught eating outside at a restaurant immediately after she voted to ban outdoor dining at restaurants.

“Just hours after Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl voted to ban outdoor dining at L.A. County’s 31,000 restaurants over COVID-19 safety concerns, she visited a restaurant in Santa Monica, where she dined outdoors,” Fox 11 reported. “FOX 11 received multiple tips that shortly after her vote on Tuesday, Kuehl was seen dining outside at Il Forno Trattoria in Santa Monica, an Italian restaurant near her house that she has previously described as one of her ‘favorite’ restaurants.”

A spokesperson for Kuehl, a former Democratic California state senator, confirmed that she ate at the restaurant in a statement to Fox 11:

She did dine al fresco at Il Forno on the very last day it was permissible. She loves Il Forno, has been saddened to see it, like so many restaurants, suffer from a decline in revenue. She ate there, taking appropriate precautions, and sadly will not dine there again until our Public Health Orders permit.

Fox 11 noted that during last Tuesday’s L.A. County Board of Supervisors meeting, Kuehl referred to outside dining as “a most dangerous situation.”

“This is a serious health emergency and we must take it seriously,” Kuehl said in voting to ban outdoor dining at restaurants. “The servers are not protected from us, and they’re not protected from their other tables that they’re serving at that particular time, plus all the hours in which they’re working.”

