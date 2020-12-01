http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/hXhEWQ898iU/

Los Angeles County Suprevisor Sheila Kuehl reportedly dined at an outdoor restaurant in Santa Monica, hours after casting a decisive vote to ban outdoor dining in the county.

EXCLUSIVE: Just hours after L.A. County Supervisor @SheilaKuehl voted to ban all outdoor dining last Tuesday, which she described as “a most dangerous situation”, we’ve learned that she dined outdoors at Il Forno Trattoria in Santa Monica. https://t.co/8IOtAcpV50 @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 1, 2020

Bill Melugin of local Fox affiliate KTTV-11 reported Monday:

During Tuesday’s L.A. County Board of Supervisors meeting, Kuehl referred to outside dining as “a most dangerous situation” over what she described as a risk of tables of unmasked patrons potentially exposing their servers to the coronavirus. “This is a serious health emergency and we must take it seriously,” Kuehl said. “The servers are not protected from us, and they’re not protected from their other tables that they’re serving at that particular time, plus all the hours in which they’re working.” Kuehl went on to vote in support of restricting outdoor dining in Los Angeles County, which passed by a 3-2 margin of the Board of Supervisors.

Kuehl’s meal was apparently taken before the ban went into effect.

As new COVID-19 cases remain at alarming levels and the number of people hospitalized continue to increase, the LA County Health Officer Order will be modified to restrict dining at restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars, effective Wednesday, November 25 at 10:00 p.m. pic.twitter.com/SQo08dF63A — Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) November 22, 2020

This Thanksgiving, I am most grateful for socially-distanced celebrations, and everyone making sacrifices to #SlowTheSpread in the spirit of compassion for others. Even as you stay safe, I know you can have a Happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/Bjh3wm147k — Sheila Kuehl (@SheilaKuehl) November 26, 2020

Los Angeles County has shut down outdoor dining for three weeks, effective Nov. 25. The county, and the state, are experiencing a coronavirus spike.

Fellow supervisor Janice Hahn, who voted against the outdoor dining ban, told KTTV’s Elex Michaelson that the danger of public officials doing what they have told constituents not to do means that they are “beginning to lose the trust of the public.”

She said there was not sufficient scientific evidence to support the ban on outdoor dining, given the economic cost before the holidays.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His newest e-book is The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

