A supervisor in Los Angeles County ate at a restaurant just hours after casting the deciding vote to ban all outdoor dining in the county last week. Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, a Democrat, ate outdoors at Il Forno Trattoria in Santa Monica. “She did dine al fresco at Il Forno on the very last day it was permissible,” a spokesperson for Kuehl told Fox 11 after the broadcaster received tips about what happened. “She loves Il Forno, has been saddened to see it, like so many restaurants, suffer from a decline in revenue. She ate there, taking appropriate precautions, and sadly will not dine there again until our Public Health Orders permit.” A spokesperson added in a separate statement to City News Service: “Like so many people in Los Angeles, she has a favorite place to eat and is saddened that so many restaurants are suffering from lost business. Since …