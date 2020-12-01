https://www.theblaze.com/news/leftists-blast-katy-perry-for-shouting-out-pro-usa-anti-political-t-shirts-from-her-dad-a-christian-evangelist-who-voted-for-trump

Leftists are nothing if not unfailingly consistent when it comes to doling out their cancel culture magic when even the biggest celebrities ruffle their self-righteous feathers — even when said celebs are on their side.

Singer Katy Perry found that out recently when she dared to urge her fans to contact their family members who don’t share their political views —

and express love to them.

With that

Perry’s hardcore leftist followers on Twitter excoriated her for such a suggestion, saying things like “super good to know white supremacy isn’t a dealbreaker for you.”

Now what?

Apparently Perry didn’t learn her lesson — because she posted what’s become a problematic shout-out on social media about a T-shirt line from her father and brother:

Perry’s post notes that she hasn’t always seen eye to eye with her dad and brother but is “proud” of them for their T-shirts that promote country over political parties. In the video accompanying the post, Perry’s dad says, “No matter what you believe, at the end of the day we are all Americans.”

Such a sentiment probably would’ve been quite enough to send leftists into derangement mode, but the other rub could very well be that her dad is a

Christian evangelist who voted for — wait for it — President Donald Trump.

How did leftists respond?

Did it matter to leftists that Perry is squarely on their side of the political aisle? Not even close. In fact, her social media shout-out proved yet another unforgivable sin, according to the left-wing scriptures:

“Damn you really woke up and said, ‘F*** the few gay fans I have left,’ huh?” one commenter wrote.

“When people don’t think you should exist because you’re LGBTQ+, Black, Muslim… it isn’t a difference of opinion, Katy,” another user noted. “When they vote for the white supremacists, they be white supremacists. It’s really not that hard, Katy.”

Another commenter told Perry “you need to realize it is YOUR PRIVILEGE being able to speak to your family even if they are republicans or conservatives. Most of us feel threatened by those people, so that’s why you need to stop [spreading] the ‘love your conservative parents’ propaganda.”

“Republicans kidnapped children, abandoned our allies, helped kill 10s of thousands by politicizing a pandemic & attending Trump rallies, are currently lying about the results of an election and spent 4 yrs wallowing in racism, misogyny & corruption,” another user declared. “Put that on a T-shirt please.”

“Did l miss something or didn’t Republicans just try to steal legally cast votes from [people of color]?” another commenter asked. “I could keep going but that’s the latest BS that Republicans were OK with. Sorry but folks need to stop pretending that they aren’t voting for racism and other terrible things.”

And jewelry designer Markus Molinary told Perry on Instagram — where she also shouted-out her dad and brother’s T-shirts — that she was out of line.

“I’m sorry, I LOVE YOU but this is a HUGE NO for me! It’s not a political issue. It’s ‘straight’ up a human rights issue,” Molinary wrote, according to Glamour. “The Trump Administration’s decision to reverse the Obama-era rule that encompasses gender identity in the sex definition of the Affordable Care Act is an act of discrimination and purposeful inequality. This is about human respect, and right now we need to take a good look at ourselves and ask who we are becoming if we are justifying or advocating against the barest rights imaginable…It’s NOT right to just cover it up with a T-Shirt.”

