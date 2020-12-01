https://hannity.com/media-room/liberal-utopia-portland-ranked-worst-city-in-the-us-for-stolen-cars-grand-theft-auto/

Portland, Oregon was ranked this week the worst city in the United States for car theft and stolen automobiles per capita; raising even more questions over safety and security in one of the most progressive towns in America.

“The report used data from the 2017-2019 FBI Uniform Crime Reports and ranked the top 15 metro areas with populations of a million or more, excluding Denver due to a lack of data,” reports Fox News.

“Portland had an average of 487 thefts per 100,000 residents during the period and was followed by San Jose, Calif., at 483 and Seattle at 473. Salt Lake City and San Francisco rounded out the top five with 465 and 456, respectively,” adds Fox.

The other cities with the worst car-theft rate are:

2 San Jose, CA

3 Seattle, WA

4 Salt Lake City, UT

5 San Francisco, CA

6 Riverside, CA

7 Las Vegas, NV

8 Memphis, TN

9 Louisville, KY

10 Los Angeles, CA

11 Oklahoma City, OK

12 Milwaukee, WI

13 San Antonio, TX

14 New Orleans, LA

15 Tucson, AZ

Read the full report at Fox News.

