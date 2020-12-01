https://www.theepochtimes.com/local-chapters-of-black-lives-matter-accuse-national-arm-of-murky-finances-and-power-grab_3600144.html

Ten local chapters of Black Lives Matter have accused the national arm of the movement of undercutting their efforts to democratize decisionmaking, failing to provide financial transparency, and of lacking accountability. Signatories of the joint statement, headlined “It Is Time for Accountability,” include local Black Lives Matter chapters in Chicago, Denver, Hudson Valley in New York, Indianapolis, New Jersey, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, and Washington. In the statement, issued on Monday, the local chapters detailed six allegations in support of their overarching critique of the central organizational entity, known as the Black Lives Matter Global Network (BLMGN) Foundation. They said that Patrisse Cullors, the sole board member of BLMGN, was appointed as the Executive Director of the BLMGN Foundation, a move they said took place “against the will of most chapters and without their knowledge.” Since Cullors was appointed to the role, two new Black Lives Matter formation have been set up—a Black Lives …

