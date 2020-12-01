https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/manchin-aoc-twitter-congress/2020/12/01/id/999411

The rift between Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. is growing wider.

Manchin, in an interview with The New York Times posted Monday, blasted the progressive congresswoman, claiming she is more active on Twitter than in Congress.

His words came after a Nov. 11 tweet of his own where he had taken aim at calls to defund the police. He wrote: “Defund the police? Defund the police? Defund, my butt. I’m a proud West Virginia Democrat. We are the party of working men and women. We do not have some crazy socialist agenda, and we do not believe in defunding the police.”

Ocasio-Cortez had fired back in a Nov. 12 tweet in which she posted a photo of herself seated behind Manchin at President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech. In the photo, she appeared to be giving Manchin an icy stare as he applauded.

In the Tuesday interview with the Times, Manchin addressed the tweet, saying: “I guess she put the dagger stare on me. I don’t know the young lady — I really don’t. I never met her. I’m understanding she’s not that active with her bills or in committee. She’s more active on Twitter than anything else.”

Lauren Hitt, a spokeswoman for Ocasio-Cortez, told the newspaper that the congresswoman had submitted more amendments than 90% of other freshmen.

“The congresswoman has earned a reputation as a tough, prepared member in committee hearings,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

