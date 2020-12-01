https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/528201-mcconnell-offering-new-coronavirus-relief-bill-after-talks-with-mnuchin

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenate approves two energy regulators, completing panel On The Money: Biden announces key members of economic team | GOP open to Yellen as Treasury secretary, opposed to budget pick | GAO: Labor Department ‘improperly presented’ jobless data Senate GOP open to confirming Yellen to be Biden’s Treasury secretary MORE (R-Ky.) will start circulating a new coronavirus relief proposal that could garner support from the White House among Senate Republicans on Tuesday.

McConnell, during a weekly press conference on Tuesday, said he had been speaking with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinFinancial groups applaud Biden Treasury pick Yellen US sanctions Chinese company for conducting business with Maduro regime Monumental economic challenges await Biden’s Treasury secretary MORE and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsThe Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump holds his last turkey pardon ceremony Overnight Defense: Pentagon set for tighter virus restrictions as top officials tests positive | Military sees 11th COVID-19 death | House Democrats back Senate language on Confederate base names Trump administration revives talk of action on birthright citizenship MORE about what President Trump Donald John TrumpGeraldo Rivera on Trump sowing election result doubts: ‘Enough is enough now’ Murkowski: Trump should concede White House race Scott Atlas resigns as coronavirus adviser to Trump MORE could sign.

“I think we have a sense of what that is. … We’re going to send that out to all the offices and get some feedback to see how our members react,” McConnell said.

“We don’t have time for messaging games. We don’t have time for lengthy negotiations,” McConnell added.

Congress is quickly running out of time to pass lame-duck legislation with the House poised to leave as soon as next week. Congress faces a Dec. 11 government funding deadline and McConnell said any coronavirus relief will ride on that.

McConnell previously twice offered a roughly $500 billion coronavirus relief bill that was rejected by Democrats.

McConnell outlined the bill during a GOP caucus call on Wednesday, but did not provide details during his press conference about if there are any substantive differences between that in the new bill.

Sen. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntGraham: Trump should attend Biden inauguration ‘if’ Biden wins The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Mastercard – Coast-to-coast fears about post-holiday COVID-19 spread This week: Congress races to wrap work for the year MORE (R-Mo.), a member of GOP leadership, said he expected the forthcoming bill will look largely the same. Discussing the GOP proposal, Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneMurkowski: Trump should concede White House race Senate GOP open to confirming Yellen to be Biden’s Treasury secretary Biden budget pick sparks battle with GOP Senate MORE (R-S.D.), McConnell’s No. 2, pointed to more money for vaccines and schools, money for unemployment insurance and additional assistance for small businesses under the Paycheck Protection Program.

McConnell’s decision to offer a new proposal comes as months of talks with the White House and Democratic leadership over a fifth coronavirus bill have failed to get results, despite cases climbing across the country.

If Congress is going to pass additional relief, McConnell said he expected it would be folded into a must-pass government funding bill.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiOvernight Health Care: Moderna to apply for emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccine candidate | Hospitals brace for COVID-19 surge | US more than doubles highest number of monthly COVID-19 cases House Democrats urge congressional leaders to support .1B budget for IRS Bipartisan Senate group holding coronavirus relief talks amid stalemate MORE (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerOvernight Health Care: Moderna to apply for emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccine candidate | Hospitals brace for COVID-19 surge | US more than doubles highest number of monthly COVID-19 cases The five biggest challenges facing President-elect Biden Collins urges voters to turn out in Georgia runoffs MORE (D-N.Y.) have pointed to $2.2 trillion as their starting point. McConnell said the two Democratic leaders made him a new offer on coronavirus relief on Monday. A spokesman for Schumer didn’t immediately respond to a question about the offer.

Pelosi, in a statement, said she had raised the prospects of another coronavirus bill with Mnuchin.

“Secretary Mnuchin said he would be reviewing the proposal Leader Schumer and I made to Leader McConnell and Leader McCarthy last night and the bipartisan Senate proposal unveiled today. Additional COVID relief is long overdue and must be passed in this lame duck session,” she said.

A bipartisan, bicameral group of lawmakers also introduced a $908 billion bill earlier Tuesday though they didn’t have buy in from leadership or the White House.

McConnell appeared to cold water on using that proposal as a starting point though.

“We just don’t have time to waste time,” McConnell responded.

