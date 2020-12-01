https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/michigan-poll-watcher-says-witnessed-shady-4-ballot-dump-joe-biden-dollies-full-ballots-wheeled-video/

The Michigan Senate Oversight Committee on Tuesday held a hearing in Lansing on election fraud and irregularities.

A poll watcher came forward on Tuesday and said he witnessed the shady 4 AM Biden ballot dump in Michigan after Election Day.

President Trump was ahead of Joe Biden in Michigan on election night when all of a sudden they stopped counting votes.

At around 4:30 AM AFTER Election Day, a massive ballot dump of more than 130,000 votes appeared for Joe Biden in Michigan.

The witness testified that dollies of ‘mail-in’ ballots were wheeled in at around 3 or 4 in the morning after Election Day.

This is a banana republic.

The witness said everybody was “perplexed” that the ballots were coming in so late.

